Time For A New Auto? Here Are Some Tips

So, the time has come for you to purchase a new car. If you want to ensure that you get the best car for your money, there are some things you ought to know. In the following article, you will be provided with advice to help you get your ideal car.

Don't forget to look into the cost of parts for a vehicle before you buy it. Some cars, especially imports, cost significantly more to maintain than others. Investigate the cost of parts that wear out frequently, such as tires, brakes, and windshield wiper blades. Research the cost of alternators, spark plugs, and other engine components, too.

When shopping for a new vehicle, consider all of your options. There are many used cars that have extremely low miles and rock bottom prices. The ones to look for are the ones that have been leased and returned. These cars have been serviced at the dealership and usually have plenty of factory warranty protection left.

Know your limits. Before you start shopping for your next car or truck, decide how much you can afford to pay, and stick to it. Don't forget to include interest in your calculations. You can expect to pay around 20 percent as a down payment as well, so be prepared.

Know what you want before you step foot in a dealership. You are going to be dealing with professional salespeople, so have your mind made up about what you are willing to pay, what you want and what you are not interested in. That will make it less likely for them to sway you.

Before heading to the dealership, do some comparison shopping online. You should be sure of what you want before you go to the lot. Use the Internet to do the research and find out what's available in your price range, what is the safest option and any particular brands that you should look for.

If you are in the market for a used car, a great way to tell if the speedometer is correct is to look at the gas and brake pedals. If someone says the car has 30,000 miles on it, and the brake and gas pedals are worn, it is a good indication the odometer was turned back.

Wait until you have a deal on the vehicle of your choice prior to discussing trade-ins, incentives or down payments. Those are things that ought to further reduce the best price obtained. You can obtain an even better price if you first negotiate the deal, and you can then discuss the extra items.

Stand firm on your down payment. Cars can be sold with no down payment; however, some money down will help the final cost. Be wary of sellers who ask you to increase your down payment. This extra money will typically only go into the pocket of the salesperson and dealership, and does not help your bottom line.

Check the BBB rating of your local car dealers before you visit them. As you likely already know, car dealers can be less than honest. Save yourself from a lot of stress and expense by investigating how others feel about the car dealer. The time it takes is nothing compared to the time you can waste at a sheisty dealer.

Understand the financing office. Most dealerships make the bulk of their money in the financing office. Your interest rate, extended warranties and other add ons are all sold at a premium once you are in there. Understand this, and select any of those options carefully. Most are not necessary for the average car owner.

Check out multiple dealerships for the car you desire. Once you select which make and model you want, don't just stick to the closest lot. If there are multiple dealers of that brand, check them all out. Don't forget to check out used lots as well, they often offer great bargains on cars which will drive for a long time to come.

Don't expect to make a purchase in your first dealership. In fact, if you do so, then you are probably making a bad purchase. Shopping around is always important, and this is especially true when it comes to making an intelligent purchase with a car or truck. Take your time and look around.

Ask the dealer to include a 72 hour grace period to return the car in the contract. It is almost impossible to learn everything there is to know about a vehicle during the shopping process, but major flaws usually show themselves in the first couple of days. If they are not willing to do this you should steer clear of them altogether.

While purchasing a used car often is a great deal, don't forget that it carries some real risk. While you may be happy with the $5,000, you saved, if you need to buy a new engine in 6 months, you really haven't saved anything. Always be cautious when buying used.

Now that you know more on the subject of car shopping, you can put the advice into practice. Don't allow yourself to go shopping for a car without first considering the advice you read. Who knows, you may just find the car you have always wanted now. Get out there and start car shopping!