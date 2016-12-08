Essential Vehicle Repair Fundamentals Everybody Can Use

Is there a car in your possession? If so, it will need repairing sooner or later. You can feel like you're going insane when trying to find a good mechanic. Luckily, the following article contains tips to make the process easier.

When you top off your motor oil, avoid spilling oil on your engine by wadding up a couple of paper towels around the oil receptacle on the crank-case. This will absorb drips and spills. Be sure to dispose of your empty oil container and the paper towels responsibly when finished adding oil.

Do not assume you have been ripped-off by your mechanic because of the high price of your bill. Some parts are very expensive to replace, including engines, transmission systems or dashboard computers. You should ask your mechanic about the cost of the parts he had to put in your car.

You can fix small dents with a suction cup dent puller. This usually works for very small dents that can easily be covered with the suction cup. If the cup does not work, you will have to apply some filler into the dent, sand and paint until it becomes invisible.

When you take your car in for repair, verify their hourly rate and total cost of repair before you hand over your keys. Read all of the small print on any contract you sign, and ask for answers to any questions you may have. Since it's your car, you have to know the cost of repairs. Some service shops have estimated times for repair, establish by the manufacturers. Some "minor" repairs can take all day according the the estimates of the manufacturer.

Pay attention to any red flags involving your auto repair technician. If you are being talked to in circles and your questions aren't answered, then you will want to go elsewhere. You need to be able to trust the person doing your repairs, so don't be afraid to choose another one.

Find a reputable auto repair shop in your area and take your car there every time it needs service. You should attempt to have the same mechanic work on your car when you take it there. This helps the mechanic to become familiar with your vehicle so he will notice problems sooner than someone else.

Keep your car manual in your car. In fact, keep the manual and any other documentation your car may have, including details on past repairs, tune-ups and more. The more data points your auto repair shop has to look into an issue, the better chance that they'll be able to give you a strong idea about what is going on with your car.

Keep an eye on all of the warning lights on your dashboard and know what they mean. They're there for a reason. If you ignore them, you could end up with expensive problems down the road.

There are some shady mechanics out there, and they will resort to extreme lows to get your money. If a mechanic tells you that your axle boot is torn, ask to see it. A legitimate tear will be jagged and greasy. If it is a straight cut, let them know that you know they did the damage and you will contact a lawyer if they don't fix it for free.

Keep full copies of all of your auto repair work orders and every receipt as well. You'll want to have this proof available if any workmanship issues crop up. Plus, when you are selling the car, you'll tend to get more value for it when you are able to show exactly what has been repaired and how.

Go to a repair shop you are considering for the long haul with a smaller job first. It can be something as simple as an oil change or a tire rotation. This will give you at least a better hint of their capabilities, workmanship and friendliness before a bigger issue occurs.

Do not ignore unusual noises you hear when driving. Clunks, screeches, clicks and pings are usually caused by loose parts. Take your car to a trustworthy mechanic and describe the noise as best as you can. Your mechanic will probably replace or adjust the parts that were causing the noise.

Invest in a detailed repair manual for your vehicle. Even if you are not comfortable enough to fix your car yourself, you will at least get a better idea of how your car runs and perhaps diagnose a few problems yourself. Being knowledgeable will help you recognize an honest mechanic too.

If you are taking your car to the repair shop for service, be sure you know how they charge for the work being done. Many shops charge a flat rate for most jobs, but others charge based on the amount of time it takes to complete a repair. While both methods can be quite legitimate, it is useful to know which approach your shop is using to help you anticipate final costs.

Repairing your own vehicle can be quite the challenge. But if you have the right information, you should be able to handle most of the problems your car is likely to face. Use the tips you just read and focus on preventative maintenance so you do not have to get your vehicle fixed too often.