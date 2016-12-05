Some Car Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Cars And Truck Going.

Have you desired to ever do auto repairs yourself? The first couple times will be intimidating, but you would be surprised what you can handle yourself. You can save a ton of money and lengthen your car's life. Read the following tips to see how you can do-it-yourself and enjoy repairing your own vehicle.

Wash your car regularly to prevent rust from becoming a problem. Although all cars rust at some point in time, it is possible to delay this from occurring by washing off salt and chemicals immediately. Protect your paint with good wax.

Don't neglect your regular maintenance. These scheduled visits are not there just to get more money from you. They are designed to make sure maintenance is done on specific components before you end up stranded on the side of the road. While you might be able to skip one or two and be okay, the damage will shorten the life of your car.

You must keep good track of all your car records. Keep these records in the glove compartment in the event that you need to make an emergency stop at your mechanic's shop. Auto repair mechanics and professionals will need the records. They can find problems much quicker that way.

Just like at the doctor, you can get a second opinion before agreeing to costly repairs. A reputable shop should not be padding the bill, but it does not hurt to see what another professional thinks about the situation. If you are still nervous, the dealer is always an option. It will be more expensive, but they tend to someone checking over their shoulder more often.

Schedule yourself extra time for free checkups, especially if you are going in on a weekend. No matter how early you get in, there are only so many bays in the garage. That means that your car may have to wait for a few paying clients before it gets looked at.

Ask for a guarantee when you get your car repaired. Make sure you get it in writing and that you understand what it covers. You may also want to pay a little more at a dealership to have big jobs done, such as a transmission overhaul. This guarantees your work will be covered regardless of where you are.

Know the basics. If you have to take your car into the shop, be prepared to let them know what the make and model of your car is. Also, the actual trim level is important as it will give the technician more information about the engine, transmission and anything else that may be important.

Watch out for the type of shop that will take off your good tires and put old ones on. Shops will do this to take advantage of those who are not wise enough to catch them. Before you go in, place some chalk on your tires to mark them up. If your chalk is missing when you go to retrieve your vehicle, you've been taken.

Keep in mind that going to the dealer is not something you have to do if you want a vehicle fixed. There are many technicians that may be closer in proximity to your house. If you feel a good comfort level with someone, you should hire them.

If your car's electrical system is behaving strangely, try cleaning the ground cables. Auto makers use the metal body of a vehicle to act as a "ground" for the electrical system. Over time the area where this cable connects to the frame can corrode, causing a stray electrical current that can wreak havoc on your system. This cable is usually connected on the firewall or fender, so simply disconnect it and use a wire brush or sandpaper to clean the contacts.

Before you take your car in to the shop, learn about the standard classifications for auto parts. There are refurbished parts, reconditioned parts, and salvage parts. New parts just mean that they are designed according to the specifications of the manufacturer. If a part is rebuilt or reconditioned, it has simply been fixed or restored. Salvage parts are parts that have been used and haven't been altered.

Don't ignore small annoying sounds or problems. These tiny annoyances, such as noisy brakes, are usually cheap to fix. If ignored, however, they can usually lead to much more extensive problems and expensive repairs. Replacing worn brake pads now is much cheaper than having to replace the pads, rotors, brake lines, and calipers later.

Put all the receipts you have for auto repairs in a plastic file, and keep this file inside your car. You may divide them by maintenance or repair type or use reverse chronology where most recent receipts are at the top. The point is you have a good record of all things done to your car, and this can prove extremely helpful. It is always a good idea to keep good records.

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

Fixing auto repairs on your own might seem overwhelming at first. You will be successful if you take the time to learn more about auto repairs and go to a mechanic's when you need to. Take the knowledge you learned here and some tips you pick up on your own to save money in the future.